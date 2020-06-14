Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

