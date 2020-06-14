Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,560 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 297,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Twitter by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 459,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,065,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. China International Capital decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,790. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.