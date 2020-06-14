Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.26 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

