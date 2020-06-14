Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,733,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

