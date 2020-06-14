Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Ball by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Ball by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

