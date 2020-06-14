Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Air Transport Services Group worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATSG. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

