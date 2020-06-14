Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,728,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,125,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after buying an additional 489,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.