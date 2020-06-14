Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,206,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $198.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.