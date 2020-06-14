Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000.

RDVY stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

