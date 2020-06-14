Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 66.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

