Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

