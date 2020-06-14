Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483,360 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 93.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 42.5% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,339. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $16.43 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

