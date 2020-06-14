Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC opened at $61.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $68.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.