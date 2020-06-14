Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

