Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,609 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

