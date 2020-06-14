Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

