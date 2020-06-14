Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $212,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,545.02 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,422.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,049.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,269.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
