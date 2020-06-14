Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FOX by 275.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

FOXA opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

