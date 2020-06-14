Aviva PLC Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,931 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 72,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

