Aviva PLC Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.38% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

