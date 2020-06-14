Aviva PLC Sells 921 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.59.

DHI stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

