Aviva PLC Sells 19,474 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $149,018,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

