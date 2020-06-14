Aviva PLC Raises Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after buying an additional 461,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 212,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $750,712,000 after buying an additional 204,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 373,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after buying an additional 144,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $155.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $170.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

