Aviva PLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $60.67 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $75.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $488,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 6,660 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,299,269 in the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

