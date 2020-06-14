Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

NYSE WPM opened at $38.12 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.19, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

