Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 341,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,512.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,495 shares of company stock worth $2,092,577. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.80.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

