Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after buying an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Dover by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 1,710.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 532,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dover by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $96.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

