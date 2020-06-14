Aviva PLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

