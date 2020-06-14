Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Leidos by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.87. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

