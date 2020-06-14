Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNH Industrial worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,578,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.46.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

