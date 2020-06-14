Aviva PLC Buys 451 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.39.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 116,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,075,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 608,571 shares of company stock valued at $61,854,659. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

