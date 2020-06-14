Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Autodesk worth $54,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $240.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

