Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,689 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

