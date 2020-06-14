Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 72,845 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,845 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after acquiring an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,940,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

