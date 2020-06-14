Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,866 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

