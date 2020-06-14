Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,837 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

