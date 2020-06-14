Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,190 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

