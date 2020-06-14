Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 23,819 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187,239 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 262,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

