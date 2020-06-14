Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,319 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

