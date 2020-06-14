Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

