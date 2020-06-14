Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

JAZZ opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.