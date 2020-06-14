Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after buying an additional 687,848 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 909,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

