Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 378,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Shares of BIO opened at $448.85 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.26 and a 1-year high of $497.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

