Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $184.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

