Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Westrock worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.