Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

