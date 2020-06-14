Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of WABCO worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in WABCO in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WABCO during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.20 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

