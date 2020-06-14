Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $135.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

