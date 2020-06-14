Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

