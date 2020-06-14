Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $79,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 225,408 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

