Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

FFIV opened at $140.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

